Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tencent Holdings Stock In The Last 10 Years

Tencent Holdings TCEHY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.77%. Currently, Tencent Holdings has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In TCEHY: If an investor had bought $1000 of TCEHY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,991.31 today based on a price of $28.49 for TCEHY at the time of writing.

Tencent Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

