Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89.
Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 7.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travere Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.88
|-0.85
|-0.72
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.82
|-0.61
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|49.63M
|51.92M
|57.81M
|60.93M
|Revenue Actual
|54.17M
|48.49M
|57.25M
|68.22M
