Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89.

Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 7.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travere Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.88 -0.85 -0.72 -0.54 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.82 -0.61 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 49.63M 51.92M 57.81M 60.93M Revenue Actual 54.17M 48.49M 57.25M 68.22M

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.88 -0.85 -0.72 -0.54 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.82 -0.61 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 49.63M 51.92M 57.81M 60.93M Revenue Actual 54.17M 48.49M 57.25M 68.22M

To track all earnings releases for Travere Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.