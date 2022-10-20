Columbia Banking System: Q3 Earnings Insights

Columbia Banking System COLB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbia Banking System beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $32.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbia Banking System's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.68 0.59 0.71 EPS Actual 0.75 0.81 0.67 0.74 Revenue Estimate 177.47M 165.94M 166.42M 150.87M Revenue Actual 172.46M 170.38M 169.76M 156.50M

To track all earnings releases for Columbia Banking System visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.