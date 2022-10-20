Columbia Banking System: Q3 Earnings Insights

Columbia Banking System COLB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Columbia Banking System beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $32.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Columbia Banking System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.68
|0.59
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.81
|0.67
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|177.47M
|165.94M
|166.42M
|150.87M
|Revenue Actual
|172.46M
|170.38M
|169.76M
|156.50M
To track all earnings releases for Columbia Banking System visit their earnings calendar here.
