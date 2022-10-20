Recap: American National Q3 Earnings

American National AMNB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American National beat estimated earnings by 6.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $551 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.73
|0.80
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.84
|1.05
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|25.91M
|25.57M
|26.06M
|25.78M
|Revenue Actual
|26.33M
|26.05M
|27.95M
|28.22M
To track all earnings releases for American National visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.