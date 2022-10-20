ñol

Recap: American National Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 20, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read

American National AMNB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American National beat estimated earnings by 6.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $551 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American National's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.74 0.73 0.80 0.81
EPS Actual 0.76 0.84 1.05 0.94
Revenue Estimate 25.91M 25.57M 26.06M 25.78M
Revenue Actual 26.33M 26.05M 27.95M 28.22M

To track all earnings releases for American National visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

