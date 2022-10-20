Recap: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Berkshire Hills Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 5.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $20.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.40
|0.42
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.43
|0.42
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|74.07M
|70.56M
|70.02M
|71.54M
|Revenue Actual
|81.36M
|69.06M
|69.31M
|71.37M
To track all earnings releases for Berkshire Hills Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.