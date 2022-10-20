Recap: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 5.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $20.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.40 0.42 1.12 EPS Actual 0.51 0.43 0.42 0.53 Revenue Estimate 74.07M 70.56M 70.02M 71.54M Revenue Actual 81.36M 69.06M 69.31M 71.37M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.