Recap: ManpowerGroup Q3 Earnings

ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.23.

Revenue was down $340.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.34 1.47 1.8 1.90 EPS Actual 2.33 1.88 2.2 1.93 Revenue Estimate 5.27B 4.67B 4.77B 5.53B Revenue Actual 5.07B 5.14B 5.38B 5.14B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ManpowerGroup management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $2.11 and $2.19 per share.

