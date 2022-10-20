Recap: ManpowerGroup Q3 Earnings

ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.23.
Revenue was down $340.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.34
|1.47
|1.8
|1.90
|EPS Actual
|2.33
|1.88
|2.2
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|5.27B
|4.67B
|4.77B
|5.53B
|Revenue Actual
|5.07B
|5.14B
|5.38B
|5.14B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ManpowerGroup management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $2.11 and $2.19 per share.
