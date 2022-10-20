Pool: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pool POOL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pool beat estimated earnings by 3.69%, reporting an EPS of $4.78 versus an estimate of $4.61.
Revenue was up $204.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pool's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|7.54
|3.15
|1.87
|3.85
|EPS Actual
|7.63
|4.41
|2.63
|4.51
|Revenue Estimate
|2.14B
|1.27B
|958.64M
|1.37B
|Revenue Actual
|2.06B
|1.41B
|1.04B
|1.41B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Pool management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $18.5 and $19.05 per share.
