Recap: Elevance Health Q3 Earnings

Elevance Health ELV reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Elevance Health beat estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $7.53 versus an estimate of $7.16.
Revenue was up $4.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Elevance Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|7.74
|7.81
|5.11
|6.39
|EPS Actual
|8.04
|8.25
|5.14
|6.79
|Revenue Estimate
|38.13B
|37.42B
|36.51B
|35.30B
|Revenue Actual
|38.48B
|37.89B
|36.02B
|35.55B
To track all earnings releases for Elevance Health visit their earnings calendar here.
