First Republic Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Republic Bank FRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
First Republic Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.18.
Revenue was up $220.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Republic Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.09
|1.89
|1.93
|1.84
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|2
|2.02
|1.91
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.40B
|1.35B
|1.27B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.40B
|1.37B
|1.30B
