First Republic Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 7:33 AM | 1 min read

First Republic Bank FRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Republic Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.18.

Revenue was up $220.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Republic Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.09 1.89 1.93 1.84
EPS Actual 2.16 2 2.02 1.91
Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.40B 1.35B 1.27B
Revenue Actual 1.51B 1.40B 1.37B 1.30B

To track all earnings releases for First Republic Bank visit their earnings calendar here.

