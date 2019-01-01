First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 13
EPS
$2.000
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Republic Bank using advanced sorting and filters.
First Republic Bank Questions & Answers
When is First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) reporting earnings?
First Republic Bank (FRC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)?
The Actual EPS was $1.06, which missed the estimate of $1.10.
What were First Republic Bank’s (NYSE:FRC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $641.3M, which missed the estimate of $675.7M.
