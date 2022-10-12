ñol

Are We In A Recession? The Question That Baffles Most Economists — Here Is What the Numbers Say: Benzinga TV

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 12, 2022 6:25 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The U.S. energy market is very strong, it has an 80% cost advantage over the rest of the world.
  • Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors believes, "We are going to have just a mild recession."
On today's (Oct. 12) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Jay Hatfield, founder, portfolio manager and CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors, about today's Producer Price Index (PPI) data and what that means for recession, the Federal Reserve rate hikes and inflation.

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day. If there is a mover or a major catalyst Money Mitch will cover it on the show.

To watch the rest of this interview click HERE

Photo: Skorzewiak via Shutterstock

