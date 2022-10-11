VOXX International: Q2 Earnings Insights

VOXX International VOXX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VOXX International missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $17.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 26.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VOXX International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual -0.27 0.11 0.46 0.01 Revenue Estimate 134.03M 176.81M 184.61M 134.39M Revenue Actual 128.73M 163.88M 191.87M 143.11M

