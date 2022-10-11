VOXX International: Q2 Earnings Insights

VOXX International VOXX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VOXX International missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $17.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 26.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VOXX International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.06
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|0.11
|0.46
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|134.03M
|176.81M
|184.61M
|134.39M
|Revenue Actual
|128.73M
|163.88M
|191.87M
|143.11M
To track all earnings releases for VOXX International visit their earnings calendar here.
