ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

VOXX International: Q2 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 5:57 PM | 1 min read
VOXX International: Q2 Earnings Insights

VOXX International VOXX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VOXX International missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $17.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 26.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VOXX International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.06 0.07
EPS Actual -0.27 0.11 0.46 0.01
Revenue Estimate 134.03M 176.81M 184.61M 134.39M
Revenue Actual 128.73M 163.88M 191.87M 143.11M

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.06 0.07
EPS Actual -0.27 0.11 0.46 0.01
Revenue Estimate 134.03M 176.81M 184.61M 134.39M
Revenue Actual 128.73M 163.88M 191.87M 143.11M

To track all earnings releases for VOXX International visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings