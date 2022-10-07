Here's How Much $1000 Invested In United Rentals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United Rentals URI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.07%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In URI: If an investor had bought $1000 of URI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,003.79 today based on a price of $285.52 for URI at the time of writing.

United Rentals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

