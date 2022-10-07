ñol

BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Why We Should All Be Worried About This Upcoming Earnings Season

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 7, 2022 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Upcoming earnings season will be about guidance.
  • Earnings estimates have come down.
BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Why We Should All Be Worried About This Upcoming Earnings Season

On Thursday's (Oct. 6) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to JoAnne Feeney, ACM, portfolio manager and partner at Advisors Capital Management, about the upcoming earnings season.

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day!

Watch the full episode HERE

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga

Posted In: Advisors Capital ManagementBenzinga TVCPIearnings seasonFedInflationJoAnne FeeneyEarningsNewsGuidanceMediaInterview