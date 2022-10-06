AngioDynamics: Q1 Earnings Insights

AngioDynamics ANGO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AngioDynamics missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $4.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AngioDynamics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 0.03 -0.02 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 83.25M 76.32M 77.88M 71.31M Revenue Actual 87.00M 73.97M 78.28M 76.97M

To track all earnings releases for AngioDynamics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.