AngioDynamics: Q1 Earnings Insights

AngioDynamics ANGO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AngioDynamics missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $4.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AngioDynamics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|83.25M
|76.32M
|77.88M
|71.31M
|Revenue Actual
|87.00M
|73.97M
|78.28M
|76.97M
To track all earnings releases for AngioDynamics visit their earnings calendar here.
