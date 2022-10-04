$1000 Invested In Twitter 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Twitter TWTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.09%. Currently, Twitter has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In TWTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of TWTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,685.15 today based on a price of $47.95 for TWTR at the time of writing.

Twitter's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

