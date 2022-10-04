Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nucor Stock In The Last 10 Years

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.67%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion.

Buying $100 In NUE: If an investor had bought $100 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $302.92 today based on a price of $119.14 for NUE at the time of writing.

Nucor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

