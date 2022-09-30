Bed Bath & Beyond's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY reported Q2 sales of $1.44 billion. Earnings fell to a loss of $366.16 million, resulting in a 2.37% decrease from last quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond collected $1.46 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $357.67 million loss.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Bed Bath & Beyond posted an ROIC of -24.85%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROIC is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROIC shows Bed Bath & Beyond is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of invested capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Bed Bath & Beyond, a negative ROIC ratio of -24.85% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Bed Bath & Beyond reported Q2 earnings per share at $-3.22/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-1.8/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.