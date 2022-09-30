Recap: Circor Intl Q2 Earnings

Circor Intl CIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Earnings
Circor Intl beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Circor Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.62
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.46
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|190.25M
|208.53M
|203.19M
|Revenue Actual
|185.66M
|204.92M
|190.78M
