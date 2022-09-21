$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Revlon REV has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.07%. Currently, Revlon has a market capitalization of $353.92 million.

Buying $100 In REV: If an investor had bought $100 of REV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $562.07 today based on a price of $6.52 for REV at the time of writing.

Revlon's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.