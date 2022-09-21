Stitch Fix Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q4 Results, Shares Slide

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.

Stitch Fix said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $455 million and $465 million versus the estimate of $522.68 million.

Stitch Fix shares fell 5.1% to $4.48 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Stitch Fix following the release of results.