Stitch Fix Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q4 Results, Shares Slide

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
Stitch Fix said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $455 million and $465 million versus the estimate of $522.68 million.
Stitch Fix shares fell 5.1% to $4.48 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Stitch Fix following the release of results.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut price target on Stitch Fix from $8 to $6. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform.
- Stifel lowered Stitch Fix price target from $7 to $6. Stifel analyst Lamont Williams maintained the stock with a Hold.
- BMO Capital reduced Stitch Fix price target from $6 to $5. BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock.
- Morgan Stanley lowered price target on the stock from $5 to $4. Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk maintained Stitch Fix with an Equal-Weight.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on the stock from $12 to $7. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- MKM Partners reduced Stitch Fix’s price target from $6 to $5. MKM Partners analyst David Bellinger maintained a Neutral rating on the stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut Stitch Fix’s price target from $10 to $7. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained the stock with an In-Line.
