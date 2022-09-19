Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Pioneer Natural Resources Stock In The Last 20 Years

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.87%. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion.

Buying $100 In PXD: If an investor had bought $100 of PXD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $964.30 today based on a price of $235.00 for PXD at the time of writing.

Pioneer Natural Resources's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.