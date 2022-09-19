Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Agilent Technologies Stock In The Last 15 Years

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.73%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion.

Buying $100 In A: If an investor had bought $100 of A stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $353.00 today based on a price of $129.06 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.