Canadian Solar CSIQ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.39%. Currently, Canadian Solar has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSIQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSIQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,909.94 today based on a price of $42.20 for CSIQ at the time of writing.

Canadian Solar's Performance Over Last 15 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

