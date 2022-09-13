Canadian Natural Res CNQ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.18%. Currently, Canadian Natural Res has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In CNQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CNQ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,354.17 today based on a price of $55.12 for CNQ at the time of writing.

Canadian Natural Res's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

