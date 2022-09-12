Cenovus Energy CVE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.92%. Currently, Cenovus Energy has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In CVE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,074.56 today based on a price of $18.93 for CVE at the time of writing.

Cenovus Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

