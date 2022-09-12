Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Akoustis Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|4.70M
|3.78M
|2.01M
|2.52M
|Revenue Actual
|4.61M
|3.67M
|1.87M
|2.16M
