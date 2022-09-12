Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Akoustis Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.20 -0.20 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.23 -0.21 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 4.70M 3.78M 2.01M 2.52M Revenue Actual 4.61M 3.67M 1.87M 2.16M

