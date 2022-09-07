SunPower SPWR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.27%. Currently, SunPower has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion.

Buying $100 In SPWR: If an investor had bought $100 of SPWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $883.79 today based on a price of $27.37 for SPWR at the time of writing.

SunPower's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.