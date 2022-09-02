Genpact G has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.18%. Currently, Genpact has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In G: If an investor had bought $1000 of G stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,226.68 today based on a price of $47.40 for G at the time of writing.

Genpact's Performance Over Last 15 Years

