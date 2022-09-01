Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.05%. Currently, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion.

Buying $100 In SQM: If an investor had bought $100 of SQM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $614.92 today based on a price of $96.91 for SQM at the time of writing.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

