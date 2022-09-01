LTC Properties LTC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.64%. Currently, LTC Properties has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion.

Buying $100 In LTC: If an investor had bought $100 of LTC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $633.00 today based on a price of $44.28 for LTC at the time of writing.

LTC Properties's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

