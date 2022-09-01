Ciena CIEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ciena reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was down $120.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.45
|0.85
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.47
|0.85
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|950.83M
|856.85M
|1.03B
|971.56M
|Revenue Actual
|949.23M
|844.44M
|1.04B
|988.14M
To track all earnings releases for Ciena visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings