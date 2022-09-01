Ciena CIEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ciena reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was down $120.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.45 0.85 0.79 EPS Actual 0.50 0.47 0.85 0.92 Revenue Estimate 950.83M 856.85M 1.03B 971.56M Revenue Actual 949.23M 844.44M 1.04B 988.14M

To track all earnings releases for Ciena visit their earnings calendar here.

