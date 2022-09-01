ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Ciena Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read

 

Ciena CIEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ciena reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was down $120.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.45 0.85 0.79
EPS Actual 0.50 0.47 0.85 0.92
Revenue Estimate 950.83M 856.85M 1.03B 971.56M
Revenue Actual 949.23M 844.44M 1.04B 988.14M

To track all earnings releases for Ciena visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings