Hello Gr MOMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hello Gr beat estimated earnings by 32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was down $104.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.26
|0.31
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.22
|0.42
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|466.52M
|567.96M
|573.63M
|558.01M
|Revenue Actual
|496.60M
|576.57M
|583.42M
|568.68M
