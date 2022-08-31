Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.14%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion.

Buying $100 In LNG: If an investor had bought $100 of LNG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $424.35 today based on a price of $160.99 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.