Chico's FAS CHS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $86.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 5.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.05
|-0.02
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.09
|0.18
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|490.10M
|498.70M
|426.10M
|407.35M
|Revenue Actual
|540.91M
|496.26M
|453.64M
|472.06M
To track all earnings releases for Chico's FAS visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings