Chico's FAS: Q2 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read

 

Chico's FAS CHS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $86.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 5.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 -0.02 -0.07
EPS Actual 0.28 0.09 0.18 0.21
Revenue Estimate 490.10M 498.70M 426.10M 407.35M
Revenue Actual 540.91M 496.26M 453.64M 472.06M

To track all earnings releases for Chico's FAS visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

