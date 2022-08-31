Chico's FAS CHS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $86.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 5.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 -0.02 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.28 0.09 0.18 0.21 Revenue Estimate 490.10M 498.70M 426.10M 407.35M Revenue Actual 540.91M 496.26M 453.64M 472.06M

