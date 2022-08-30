Conn's CONN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Conn's missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was down $71.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conn's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.48
|0.59
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.33
|0.60
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|360.78M
|412.22M
|383.17M
|396.74M
|Revenue Actual
|339.82M
|402.49M
|405.46M
|418.38M
To track all earnings releases for Conn's visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings