Conn's CONN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conn's missed estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $71.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conn's's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.48 0.59 0.71 EPS Actual 0.25 0.33 0.60 1.22 Revenue Estimate 360.78M 412.22M 383.17M 396.74M Revenue Actual 339.82M 402.49M 405.46M 418.38M

