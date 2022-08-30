American Woodmark AMWD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Woodmark beat estimated earnings by 32.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.29.

Revenue was up $100.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.34 0.91 0.86 1.55 EPS Actual 1.38 0.60 0.62 0.70 Revenue Estimate 493.20M 470.58M 467.25M 461.79M Revenue Actual 501.71M 459.74M 453.16M 442.58M

