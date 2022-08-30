Bank of Montreal BMO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Montreal beat estimated earnings by 0.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.39.
Revenue was down $1.41 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.50
|2.56
|2.53
|1.67
|EPS Actual
|2.55
|3.07
|2.65
|2.80
|Revenue Estimate
|5.14B
|5.21B
|5.16B
|4.21B
|Revenue Actual
|7.35B
|6.10B
|5.24B
|6.15B
To track all earnings releases for Bank of Montreal visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.