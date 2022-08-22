Pineapple Energy Reports Q2 Results, Delivers Solid Performance In Core Hawaii Market

- Pineapple Energy Inc PEGY reported second-quarter revenue of $5.89 million, and +7% year-over-year on a Pro-forma basis.
- EPS was $0.15, compare to, $(0.58) in Q1 and $(0.74) in 2Q21.
- The gross margin for the quarter was 21.7%. The operating loss widened to $(3.19) million versus $(1.85) million in 2Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.83) million, compared to $(1.57) million in 2Q21.
- PEGY held cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million as of June 30, 2022.
- In early August, Pineapple Energy and the CVR Holders' representative jointly determined that ~$8.75 million was available for distribution to the CVR Holders from the disposition of CSI's pre-merger assets between March 28 and June 30, 2022, representing a distribution of $3.60 per CVR.
- "Growth was strong in our core initial market of Hawaii, especially in battery storage where installations were up 53%. We built backlog—and thus customer relationships and future revenue—with sales growth far outpacing installation growth, setting us up for a strong second half of the year," commented Kyle Udseth, Pineapple CEO.
- Price Action: PEGY shares are trading lower by 0.93% at $3.18 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.