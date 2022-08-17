Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Revlon 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Revlon REV has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.86%. Currently, Revlon has a market capitalization of $502.38 million.

Buying $1000 In REV: If an investor had bought $1000 of REV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,725.00 today based on a price of $9.26 for REV at the time of writing.

Revlon's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.