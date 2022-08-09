Model N: Q3 Earnings Insights

Model N MODN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Model N beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $5.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Model N's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.02 EPS Actual 0.14 0.15 0.18 0.16 Revenue Estimate 51.20M 50.10M 50.88M 48.86M Revenue Actual 53.28M 51.54M 51.48M 51.04M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Model N management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.7 and $0.72 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Model N visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.