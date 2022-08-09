Recap: Motorcar Parts of America Q1 Earnings

Motorcar Parts of America MPAA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Motorcar Parts of America beat estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $14.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Motorcar Parts of America's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.31 0.45 0.23 EPS Actual 0.25 0.60 0.68 0.43 Revenue Estimate 150.50M 140.50M 142.67M 120.40M Revenue Actual 163.92M 161.81M 175.55M 149.03M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.