Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $7.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perdoceo Education's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.32 0.38 0.40 EPS Actual 0.50 0.40 0.45 0.41 Revenue Estimate 180.00M 166.02M 172.23M 178.33M Revenue Actual 182.96M 159.86M 174.00M 175.54M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Perdoceo Education management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.41 and $1.48 per share.

