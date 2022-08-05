Here's How Much $1000 Invested In WEC Energy Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

WEC Energy Gr WEC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.95%. Currently, WEC Energy Gr has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In WEC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WEC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,813.81 today based on a price of $102.50 for WEC at the time of writing.

WEC Energy Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

