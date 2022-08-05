Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings

Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31.
Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Twist Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.28
|-1.06
|-0.79
|-0.75
|EPS Actual
|-1.13
|-0.91
|-0.84
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|45.25M
|38.33M
|37.02M
|32.27M
|Revenue Actual
|48.13M
|42.02M
|37.95M
|35.02M
