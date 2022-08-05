Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings

Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31.

Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Twist Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -1.28 -1.06 -0.79 -0.75 EPS Actual -1.13 -0.91 -0.84 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 45.25M 38.33M 37.02M 32.27M Revenue Actual 48.13M 42.02M 37.95M 35.02M

To track all earnings releases for Twist Bioscience visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.