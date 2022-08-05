ñol

Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 5, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read

 

Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31.

Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Twist Bioscience's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -1.28 -1.06 -0.79 -0.75
EPS Actual -1.13 -0.91 -0.84 -0.78
Revenue Estimate 45.25M 38.33M 37.02M 32.27M
Revenue Actual 48.13M 42.02M 37.95M 35.02M

To track all earnings releases for Twist Bioscience visit their earnings calendar here.

