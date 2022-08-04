Recap: Chuy's Holdings Q2 Earnings

Chuy's Holdings CHUY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $2.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chuy's Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.31 0.38 0.46 EPS Actual 0.34 0.40 0.45 0.62 Revenue Estimate 98.35M 99.31M 102.79M 103.73M Revenue Actual 100.49M 98.67M 101.94M 108.15M

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.31 0.38 0.46 EPS Actual 0.34 0.40 0.45 0.62 Revenue Estimate 98.35M 99.31M 102.79M 103.73M Revenue Actual 100.49M 98.67M 101.94M 108.15M

To track all earnings releases for Chuy's Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.