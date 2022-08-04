Recap: Chuy's Holdings Q2 Earnings

Chuy's Holdings CHUY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $2.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chuy's Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.31
|0.38
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.40
|0.45
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|98.35M
|99.31M
|102.79M
|103.73M
|Revenue Actual
|100.49M
|98.67M
|101.94M
|108.15M
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.31
|0.38
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.40
|0.45
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|98.35M
|99.31M
|102.79M
|103.73M
|Revenue Actual
|100.49M
|98.67M
|101.94M
|108.15M
To track all earnings releases for Chuy's Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.