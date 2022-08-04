America First Multifamily Investors: Q2 Earnings Insights

America First Multifamily ATAX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Earnings

America First Multifamily missed estimated earnings by 8.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $833 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at America First Multifamily's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.33 0.51 0.42 EPS Actual 1.03 0.33 0.57 0.39 Revenue Estimate 17.75M 18.21M 22.85M 19.75M Revenue Actual 19.20M 20.00M 17.70M 16.40M

