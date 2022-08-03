Recap: Owl Rock Capital Q2 Earnings

Owl Rock Capital ORCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Owl Rock Capital beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $24.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Owl Rock Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.32 0.31 0.29 EPS Actual 0.31 0.35 0.33 0.30 Revenue Estimate 275.82M 267.34M 254.82M 240.30M Revenue Actual 264.16M 281.62M 269.19M 249.01M

To track all earnings releases for Owl Rock Capital visit their earnings calendar here.

