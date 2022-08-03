Recap: Owl Rock Capital Q2 Earnings

Owl Rock Capital ORCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Owl Rock Capital beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $24.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owl Rock Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.32
|0.31
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.35
|0.33
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|275.82M
|267.34M
|254.82M
|240.30M
|Revenue Actual
|264.16M
|281.62M
|269.19M
|249.01M
To track all earnings releases for Owl Rock Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
