Recap: Morphic Holding Q2 Earnings

Morphic Holding MORF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Morphic Holding reported an EPS of $0.68.
Revenue was up $56.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Morphic Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.81
|-0.49
|-0.76
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.85
|-0.58
|-0.69
|-0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|3.12M
|12.38M
|5.19M
|5.80M
|Revenue Actual
|2.38M
|9.56M
|3.12M
|3.85M
