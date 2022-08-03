Recap: Morphic Holding Q2 Earnings

Morphic Holding MORF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Morphic Holding reported an EPS of $0.68.

Revenue was up $56.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Morphic Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.81 -0.49 -0.76 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.85 -0.58 -0.69 -0.77 Revenue Estimate 3.12M 12.38M 5.19M 5.80M Revenue Actual 2.38M 9.56M 3.12M 3.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.