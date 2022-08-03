Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 525.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was down $24.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.90 -1.10 -1.09 -1.21 EPS Actual -0.58 -1.23 -0.63 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 90.49M 92.38M 83.02M 82.95M Revenue Actual 88.58M 92.40M 92.83M 96.58M

To track all earnings releases for Intercept Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.